× One dead after single-vehicle crash in Paradise Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred in the area of S. Belmont Rd. near railroad tracks in Paradise Township around 3:25 a.m.

Currently, all lanes of S. Belmont Rd. are closed between Quarry Road and Route 30 due to the crash.

All lanes are now CLOSED due to crash activity on Belmont Rd between Quarry Rd and Lincoln Hwy #ParadiseTownship Lancaster Co https://t.co/2Nlqit1HSJ — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) March 19, 2019

While it is confirmed that one person is dead, it is unknown how the crash occurred at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.