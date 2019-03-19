PennDOT interchange construction project in Shrewsbury leaving some people with hesitations

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is beginning preparations to rebuild an interchange in York County on interstate 83 at Exit 4 and Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township.

The project consists of building a diverging diamond which creates two directions of traffic on both sides of the interchange, eliminating current issues with congestion.

PennDOT officials say the two year project will allow a wider clearance and keep cars moving.

However, some people are concerned about the impacts the construction may have.

“That’s a long time for one result,” said Shannon Mathews, Taco Bell employee.

“It would be nice to see it cleaned up a little bit but at the end of the day I don’t think it was that bad to begin with,” said Chris Row, Rita’s owner in Shrewsbury.

The status of other PennDot projects nearby is also leaving some business owners in the area with hesitations.

“The construction that is being done on Mt. Rose has just been chaos and I think people are worried about that occurring here,” added Rowe.

The project is expected to wrap up in summer of 2021.

PennDOT officials say you may experience lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

To avoid delays, make sure you give yourself some extra time or take an alternate route.