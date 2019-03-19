× Perry County man found not guilty on murder charges

PERRY COUNTY, Pa — A Perry County man was found not guilty on Tuesday, after being accused of murdering his wife in 1983.

According to online court documents, Carl Rodgers, 63, of Sherman Dale was found not guilty by a jury after he was charged in 2017 with criminal homicide for the murder of his wife Debra Rodgers, on April 22, 1983.

Debra Rodgers went missing in April, 22, 1983 and her body was found days later in a heavily wooded area, several hundred yards from where her car was parked.

The Grand Jury Presentment also stated that Debra’s shirt was pulled up, as if she had been dragged to the location, and that a knife was found near the scene with its sheath nearby, bearing the name “Carl.”

In 2016, a statewide investigating grand jury reexamined the evidence and heard testimony from witnesses, and recommended a murder charge be filed against her husband, Carl Rodgers.