Police release identity of body found Monday in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police have released the identity of the body found Monday in the Brandywine Creek drainage system between Willow and Cumberland Streets in Lebanon City.

Ronald Moyer Jr., 65, of Cleona, was found around 11:35 a.m., Lebanon Police say. An autopsy was performed Tuesday; cause of death will be determined when the autopsy results are returned.

Police say they do not believe criminal activity played a role in Moyer’s death.