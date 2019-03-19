Police seek help identifying man accused of urinating in a Lancaster County beer distributor

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of urinating on the aisle of a Brewer’s Outlet Sunday night.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, located on the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway East, and urinated in the floor in one of the aisles. He then exited the store and entered the passenger side of a white Toyota Camry, which drove off.

The suspect is charged with disorderly conduct, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.