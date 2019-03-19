Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Police seek help in identifying suspected iPhone thief

Posted 10:07 AM, March 19, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in West Hempfield Township are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a customer’s iPhone at a Rutter’s store in Mountville Monday.

According to police, the suspect took a iPhone XS Max valued at $1,500 from a customer who accidentally left it on the checkout counter. He then left in a silver vehicle — possibly a Toyota or Mazda sedan — with no front bumper, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Officer Gabe Rimolo at (717) 285-5191.

