× ‘Reality TV star ‘Mama June’ arrested on drug charges

The third season of her WE TV show From Not to Hot premiered Friday, but June Shannon (aka “Mama June” from TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo) may not have been much in the mood to watch it, despite putting up a brave front on Twitter.

TMZreports that Shannon, 39, and her 43-year-old boyfriend, Geno Doak, were both arrested Wednesday after a call came in about an incident at an Alabama gas station. Both were reportedly hit with drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges, with TMZ noting a police report saying Shannon admitted a white powder found on her was crack cocaine.

Doak was also said to have been charged with domestic violence/harassment.

TMZ has audio of a “manic” call between Shannon and a tow truck driver as she tried to get her car out of impound after her arrest.

Per the New York Daily News, Shannon, who’s been romantically involved with Doak for three years, has previously said about him that he “is the person I’ve overthought about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but [her children] happy, too, and that’s what matters the most.” (Allegations against one of Mama June’s previous boyfriends helped end Honey Boo Boo.)

More From Newser:

Cops Thought He Killed His Parents. He Was Dead All Along

Here’s What Scott Peterson Looks Like Now

You’re All Going to Die,’ Cruz Laughs in Chilling Video