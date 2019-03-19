× Reports: Mike Trout signs record 12-year, $430 million to stay with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

CALIFORNIA– A new record contract for North American sports has been signed.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have agreed to a 12-year, $430 million deal with OF Mike Trout.

Trout and Angels are indeed closing in on a record deal. @JeffPassan who 1st reported the news says its for 430 plus over 12 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2019

Trout, 27, was already signed through the 2019 season.

Now, it appears he will be tied to the Angels through the 2030 season, when he turns 40-years-old.

Trout has been one of the most outstanding players in MLB history over the first 8 years of his career, totaling 240 HR’s and 648 RBI’s. He’s a career .307 hitter with 1187 hits.

So far in his career, Trout has taken home 2 AL MVP awards, the Rookie of the Year Award, and a six-time Silver Slugger.

He’s been named to the All-Star team six times, and took home the game’s MVP award twice.

While there was much speculation that Trout may come play for his hometown Philadelphia Phillies after becoming a free agent after the 2019 season, that now ends with this signing.