Reports: Mike Trout signs record 12-year, $430 million to stay with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 19: Los Angeles Angeles' Mike Trout #27 during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA– A new record contract for North American sports has been signed.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have agreed to a 12-year, $430 million deal with OF Mike Trout.

Trout, 27, was already signed through the 2019 season.

Now, it appears he will be tied to the Angels through the 2030 season, when he turns 40-years-old.

Trout has been one of the most outstanding players in MLB history over the first 8 years of his career, totaling 240 HR’s and 648 RBI’s. He’s a career .307 hitter with 1187 hits.

So far in his career, Trout has taken home 2 AL MVP awards, the Rookie of the Year Award, and a six-time Silver Slugger.

He’s been named to the All-Star team six times, and took home the game’s MVP award twice.

While there was much speculation that Trout may come play for his hometown Philadelphia Phillies after becoming a free agent after the 2019 season, that now ends with this signing.

