We enter the spring season quietly, and a bit warmer

SPRING SOLSTICE ARRIVES QUIETLY: Overnight, under clear skies, it is another cold one. Lows drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees. Expect afternoon readings warm into the lower to middle 50s. Spring officially arrives at 5:58PM. Clouds will build through the day ahead of our next system. The first full day of spring brings showers. Hopefully, that results in plenty of May flowers! Most of the day is overcast with scattered showers. Rain accumulations are expected around a quarter of an inch. Highs drop back to the 40’s. There are still plenty of clouds overhead, along with a few sprinkles Friday. Temperatures are cool in the upper 40’s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It’s a quiet, mostly sunny weekend with warming temperatures. While a chilly breeze continues Saturday, it will be a great day to enjoy outdoors. Temperatures climb to near 50 degrees. By Sunday, bright blue skies and southerly flow, helps boosts afternoon readings into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: It now looks like the week begins with showers Monday. It is still quite mild with morning lows near 40, and afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees. Sunshine and drier conditions return Tuesday. We are back into the 50s too.

