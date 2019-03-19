× WOYK is moving to new frequency, 98.9 FM

YORK COUNTY — York’s first radio station, WOYK, is moving to a new FM frequency, and has become the new SportsRadio 98.9 FM, the station announced Tuesday.

WOYK will also keep its home at 1350-AM, the station says.

A staple of AM airwaves since March 17, 1932, WOYK successfully applied to the FCC for approval to transmit its signal to the newly available 98.9 FM frequency.

“We are thrilled to bring sports fans throughout most of York County another crystal clear way to follow their favorite teams, local and national,” said WOYK general manager Darrell Henry. “From Columbia to Spring Grove and Dover to Glen Rock, the oldest station in York is now the newest stop on your FM dial.”

Originally assigned the call letters WOR and then WORK, the station moved from 1320 AM to 1350 AM, where it offered NBC Network programming until 1973. In the years that followed, it featured a variety of formats before finding its true calling in sports broadcasting in 1999.

The “First in York. First in Sports.” station was purchased by York’s professional baseball team, the York Revolution, in 2014.

Today the station is a proud new member of Fox Sports Radio and the home of top syndicated shows like The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. WOYK also features Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Capitals, and Hershey Bears games, as well as NFL games and March Madness broadcasts by Westwood One.

The station broadcasts all 140 York Revolution games, York College athletics, and high school basketball and football, presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine.

“Our listeners are extremely supportive of our advertisers,” said Nate Tile, York Revolution vice president of business development. “Because we are the definitive source for local sports coverage, our listeners tend to pay very close attention to the businesses who advertise on WOYK. We have helped hundreds of local businesses reach new customers. Becoming an FM station makes WOYK an exponentially more powerful tool for these advertisers. We are very excited to offer them a broader reach and look forward to partnering with others who are looking for an affordable, effective way to connect with the greater York County area.”

“And we’re still the only ones rooted in that area,” added Eric Menzer, York Revolution president. “WOYK is the only locally owned commercial media outlet. Keeping it that way is an extension of our commitment to serving the York area. Locally owned, locally operated, locally focused. Not a lot of media companies can say that these days, and we are very proud that we are still able to say that to the listeners and businesses we serve.”