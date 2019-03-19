Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

York City Police search for bank robbery suspect

Posted 8:23 PM, March 19, 2019, by

YORK, Pa — Police in York are searching for a man who they say robbed a PeoplesBank on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the man robbed the People’s Bank at 1 West Market Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of cash before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or the robbery is asked to contact York City Police Department by texting “yorktips” at 847411, by calling 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.