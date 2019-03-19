× York City Police search for bank robbery suspect

YORK, Pa — Police in York are searching for a man who they say robbed a PeoplesBank on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the man robbed the People’s Bank at 1 West Market Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of cash before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or the robbery is asked to contact York City Police Department by texting “yorktips” at 847411, by calling 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.