A nice welcome to Spring before rain takes over Thursday

KICKING OUT WINTER: The last few hours of Winter go out in good form. Temperatures quickly rise through the 40s and into the 50s by the afternoon. We enjoy some early plentiful sunshine before clouds take over throughout the day. Overnight lows dip into the 30s ahead of our next rain maker.

RAIN TOMORROW: The forecast shifts for additional rainfall Thursday. A coastal low pressure off of Florida has not moved thanks to a stagnant weather pattern across the eastern half of the United States. As a result, additional moisture has been pumped into the Mid-Atlantic. Basically, we have more ingredients to play with for Thursday. Spotty showers move in during the morning commute and become more widespread around lunch. Our eastern counties will be the bulls-eye for the most rainfall throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain will be steady and occasionally heavy in those locations. When all is said and done, an inch to one-and-a-half inches will be the norm for York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties with decreasing amounts as you progress to the west. All shower activity subsides in the overnight time frame before a mostly dry Friday morning.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Breezy conditions return Friday, limiting our afternoon temperatures. After starting in the mid-30s, we only make it to the mid-40s to finish the week. Wind chills in the upper-30s will be the norm with gusts around 20MPH. The weekend conditions improve the further we go, with highs near 50 for Saturday and near 60 by Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Rain looks to return for Monday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long