× Coroner: 79-year-old York County man killed by falling tree

YORK COUNTY — A 79-year-old Paradise Township man was killed Wednesday morning when the tree he was cutting split, causing a portion of it to fall on him, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. in a wooded area on the 1900 block of Ridge Road in Washington Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, the coroner’s office said.

The man’s death was ruled accidental. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Fire and EMS dispatched to the scene found that the victim was already deceased, the coroner’s office said. Deputy Coroner Matthew Groft responded to the scene to investigate, and determined the victim was cutting a tree when it split, causing a part of the tree to strike the victim.

No autopsy will be performed, according to the coroner’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police will continue the investigation.