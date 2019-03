× Coroner called to Swift Transportation in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to Swift Transportation.

According to emergency dispatch, the coroner has been called to the Jonestown Terminal of Swift Transportation in the 3100 block of State Road in Jonestown.

There is no word on what occurred at this time.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.