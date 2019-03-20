× Cumberland County man accused of making fraudulent credit card purchases

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 60-year-old Cumberland County man is facing forgery, theft, and access device fraud charges after police say he made fraudulent purchases on a victim’s credit card.

Roosevelt Lawson was charged after a Lower Allen Township Police investigation that began on Monday, when the victim first noticed a fraudulent online had been made using the victim’s credit card.

The victim was notified by their bank that other fraudulent purchases had been made on the card as well, police say.

The victim was able to see where the purchases, which had been made online, were delivered, and contacted police.

Investigators worked with FedEx to obtain the description of the suspect, later identified as Lawson.

On Tuesday, Lawson returned to pick up a the delivery of a fraudulently purchased package. Police initiated a traffic stop after the package was picked up, and took Lawson into custody.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison.