PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Gritty voted NHL’s Best Team Mascot
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– Gritty is already bringing in the awards.
In an NHL Player’s Association Player Poll, Gritty was voted the NHL’s Best Team Mascot: