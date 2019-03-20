Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Gritty voted NHL’s Best Team Mascot

Posted 11:12 AM, March 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– Gritty is already bringing in the awards.

In an NHL Player’s Association Player Poll, Gritty was voted the NHL’s Best Team Mascot:

Over 500 NHL players took part in the poll.

Gritty, who is in the midst of his rookie season as a mascot, had this to say about his first award:

