× Gritty voted NHL’s Best Team Mascot

PHILADELPHIA– Gritty is already bringing in the awards.

In an NHL Player’s Association Player Poll, Gritty was voted the NHL’s Best Team Mascot:

.@GrittyNHL, it us with some nice news. Over 500 NHL players took part in the 2018-19 #NHLPAPlayerPoll, and they named you the league’s best mascot in a landslide victory. Congratulations, rookie! pic.twitter.com/4auPpICcqs — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 20, 2019

Over 500 NHL players took part in the poll.

Gritty, who is in the midst of his rookie season as a mascot, had this to say about his first award: