Have the umbrella ready for spring showers Thursday!

SPRING SHOWERS: Skies cloud up this evening and overnight. This keeps temperatures from falling too far. Lows expected in the middle and upper 30s. Showers begin during the morning drive. They become more widespread and the intensity increase through the mid-day hours. The wet weather tapers and ends late evening. Rainfall amounts look close to an inch to the south and east, with far lesser amounts north and northwest. Highs are cooler in the 40s. Friday, expect plenty of clouds and brisk winds. The northwest breeze holds temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The chilly breeze continues into the beginning of the weekend. Highs are held near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Calmer conditions for the second half of the weekend. Skies are still quite bright with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon readings top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds begin to build by evening as the next system approaches.

SHOWERS BRING COOLER AIR: It is fairly mild in the upper 50s despite, showers during the mid-day hours. Chillier, drier air returns for Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the 40s. More sunshine expected Wednesday but still cooler than seasonable averages. Highs in the 40s again.

