DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man has been arrested in connection to an overdose death.

Joseph Tozer, 32, is facing murder by delivery of drugs charges.

On March 19, he was arrested in connection to the death of Carla Nelson, 47, who overdosed in her home on March 14.

Tozer is being held in Dauphin County Booking Center.