Man indicted for assaulting federal correctional officer in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa.– A man was indicted after assaulting a federal correctional officer.

James Duncan, 54, was indicted on March 14 by a federal grand jury for the assault.

Duncan is a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood.

The indictment alleges that on November 26, 2018, Duncan struck a correctional officer, causing bodily injury.

Now, he is facing charges.

Duncan is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.