PennDOT to repair and pave Route 462, West Market Street

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting at 8:30 AM on Monday, March 25, its contractor will begin daytime drainage work marking the start of a project to repair and resurface a 1.42-mile section of Route 462, West Market Street from just east of the U.S. 30 overpass in West Manchester Township to just west of Hoffman Lane in West York Borough.

The $1,775.687 contract was awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County, and includes roadway base repair, accelerated concrete patching, curb-to-curb milling of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing with a 3-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, replacing concrete center-median, cleaning existing drainage pipes, repairing and replacing inlet boxes, and installation of new guiderail, metal median barrier, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in June of 2019.

PennDOT advises motorists that during working hours motorists may encounter single-lane restrictions through the work zone daily between 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM as well as five or six nights per week from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, as crews mill and patch Route 462 in preparation for asphalt paving later this spring.

Eventually it will be necessary to temporarily detour traffic when overnight work is scheduled to repair and resurface the ramp for eastbound U.S. 30. A detour which follows westbound U.S. 30, Hanover Road, Bairs Road, and Abbie Road, to eastbound U.S. 30 will be available for motorists. Later this spring crews will schedule long-term single-lane closures of Route 462 in both directions for up to 30 days to replace the concrete median that divides the highway.

Route 462 averages 11,360 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Nighttime work is expected to occur more frequently and consistently as we move into the spring and should be expected each night, weather permitting, from March through June.Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT