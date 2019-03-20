× Police: Couple conspired to attack woman’s ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat in Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE, Lancaster County — A Delaware man is facing aggravated assault and conspiracy charges after police say he attacked his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat during an incident outside a Quarryville bar last month.

The woman was also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the incident, according to Quarryville Police.

Jeffrey Mays, 54, of Delaware, and Wendy Miller, 54, of Quarryville, were arrested separately on Monday, police say. They are charged with conspiring to attack Miller’s ex-boyfriend outside the J&B Hotel on East State Street on February 9.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:47 p.m. The victim was found in the area of North Church and East State Street with blood flowing from the side of his head. He told police he was attacked by a man wielding a baseball bat as he approached his car in the rear of the bar. He had been inside the bar with Miller, who left the bar by the back door.

When the victim followed about 10 minutes later, he told police, he was assaulted and struck in the side of the head with the bat. The victim fled and called 911 for help, police say.

According to police, the victim was initially contacted by Miller, who requested he meet her at the bar for drinks.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the bar, which captured Miller leaving the bar and meeting another man, later identified as Mays, who was waiting outside. Mays was holding a bat in the footage, police say.

Following his arrest, Mays was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Miller is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, police say.