YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a bomb threat at Syncreon in Springettsbury Township, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says the building, located in the 600 block of Memory Lane, has been evacuated.

Police were dispatched to Syncreon just before 10:45 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Harley-Davidson was also evacuated due to a bomb threat.