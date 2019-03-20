Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Police looking for men who stole skid loader in York County

Posted 2:29 PM, March 20, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of construction equipment.

Police say a Caterpillar 262C skid loader was stolen from the Manchester Crossroads shopping mall lot located at 351 Loucks Road in York.

The owner of the skid loader is Shiloh Paving, police note. The skid loader has identifiable Shiloh Paving markings on the side of the machine, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.

