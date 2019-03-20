Police: Suspects used baby carriage to help steal items from Polo store in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in East Lampeter Township are seeking help in identifying two retail theft suspects accused of using a baby carriage to help them steal items from the Polo store at Tanger Outlets Tuesday night.

According to police, the suspects entered the store, located on the 300 block of Tanger Drive, at about 7:20 p.m.. They were pushing a baby carriage covered with a blanket, police say.

The suspects allegedly stole merchandise by concealing it in the carriage, then left the store.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.