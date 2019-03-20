× Police: Woman accused of robbing bank in Carlisle is in custody

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Amy Patterson is in custody, police say.

Previous: Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Carlisle.

Police allege that Amy Patterson robbed a Members 1st Federal Credit Union on January 2. A warrant charges Patterson with robbery, police say.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Patterson’s whereabouts should contact State Police – Carlisle at 717-249-2121 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.