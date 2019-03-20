× Redskins sign OL Ereck Flowers, re-sign WR Brian Quick

WASHINGTON– The Redskins brought back a receiving option and added an offensive lineman in recent days.

The team has signed OL Ereck Flowers to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Flowers, 24, was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, but never found his footing.

He was released in October of last season, and picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started seven games.

Flowers is expected to serve as a depth option for the team at either tackle or guard spot.

Washington also re-signed WR Brian Quick to a one-year deal.

Quick, 29, played in 6 games for the Redskins in 2018, but only caught 3 balls for 18 yards.

He is expected to serve as a depth option for the Redskins’ thin receiving core.