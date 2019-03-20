Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Redskins sign OL Ereck Flowers, re-sign WR Brian Quick

Posted 6:51 AM, March 20, 2019, by

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 26: New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (74) during the National Football League preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 26, 2017, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins brought back a receiving option and added an offensive lineman in recent days.

The team has signed OL Ereck Flowers to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Flowers, 24, was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, but never found his footing.

He was released in October of last season, and picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started seven games.

Flowers is expected to serve as a depth option for the team at either tackle or guard spot.

Washington also re-signed WR Brian Quick to a one-year deal.

Quick, 29, played in 6 games for the Redskins in 2018, but only caught 3 balls for 18 yards.

He is expected to serve as a depth option for the Redskins’ thin receiving core.

