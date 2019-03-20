Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Shamrocks continue run to the 3A State Championship

Posted 12:17 AM, March 20, 2019, by

READING – There’s one more hurdle left to clear for Trinity’s boys basketball team.  The Shamrocks eliminated Bishop McDevitt from Wyncote on Tuesday Night at the Geigle Complex 63-56 to advance to the PIAA 3A Championship on Saturday.   The Rocks return to the state title game for the first time in 15 years.  It’s been 16 years since they hoisted the championship trophy.   In order to win the program’s 3rd title, Trinity will have to upend Lincoln Park at Giant Center Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Here are the highlights and postgame reaction as seen on FOX43 News at 10:

