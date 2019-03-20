Sickman’s Mill tubing business will not open for second straight summer due to debris in river

LANCASTER COUNTY — Sickman’s Mill, the popular Lancaster County river tubing and event venue, will not be available for tubing in the Pequea Creek for the summer, the business announced last week on its Facebook page.

It’s the second straight summer that there will be no tubing at the Conestoga Township business, owners Erik and Trina Armstrong told LancasterOnline.

A large amount of debris — brought on by last summer’s heavy rains and flooding — have made the river impassable for tubers.

“We have heard that PennDOT said the conditions are larger than what they can manage, and the debris removal will need to be (subcontracted) out,” the Mill’s Facebook post said. “We have not heard any timeline for this.”

Even if the debris could be removed before the end of the summer, the post said, there are no plans to reopen the tubing business this year.

“It would be too difficult to try to put everything into place at the last minute,” the Facebook post said.

Last summer, Sickman’s Mill was closed because PennDOT was replacing the bridge that carries Sandhill Road over Pequea Creek — near the point where the Mill allowed patrons to launch their inner tubes. Construction of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline in the area also was a factor, according to LancasterOnline.