Singer Jessica Simpson welcomes new daughter, Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson is a mom again.

The singer and designer, who is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, welcomed a new daughter Tuesday, Simpson announced on Twitter.

She said her daughter, named Birdie Mae Johnson, weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces.

The couple, who married in 2014, have two other children, a son, Ace, and a daughter Maxwell.

Simpson¬†announced her pregnancy¬†in September on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”