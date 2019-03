LANCASTER COUNTY — Public works crews in Ephrata are investigating the cause of an apparent sinkhole that closed Henn Avenue Monday morning.

The hole was discovered around 7:45 p.m., according to Ephrata Police.

Henn Avenue is closed from Niss Avenue to Rothsville Road while members of the Ephrata Borough Public Works Department address the void.

The sinkhole has had no effect on utilities, according to police.