Vision Zero plans to be released, improving city streets in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Details regarding a plan to improve the safety of streets in Harrisburg, more specifically for pedestrians will be released on Wednesday.

The plan is called 'Vision Zero' and according to Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse, it's a strategy to eliminate serious injuries and traffic fatalities in the City of Harrisburg.

According to a release city officials first began thinking about the plan in May 2018. They say it's in response to improving the overall safety on city streets due to the amount of serious crashes involving pedestrians in Harrisburg.

Over the last several months city leaders have been conducting meetings and surveys with residents. They also created a task force precisely to generate this plan of action. A road design could be possible with recommendations on ways to revamp Harrisburg streets for all users -- including bicyclists and pedestrians.

One street that has seen a handful of fatal pedestrian accidents is State Street. Officials have already began their 'rapid response' plan of action there by adding school zones, upgraded traffic signals, sidewalk improvements, and trimming the trees along the street.

One incident that prompted a major focus to addressing this issue, happened on March 5, 2018. Papenfuse released a statement a few months later regarding the death of a 62-year-old woman who was hit and killed when she crossed State Street. He said she was the fifth pedestrian or bicyclist to be killed on that street in nearly 17 months.

Papenfuse said after the accident many residents in the city came forward sharing similar stories. After that, the plan to eliminate all fatalities and serious injuries really took off. He said he needs the support of all city residents to help put an end to this by 2030.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., at the Mayors Office. You can find more info about the plan here.