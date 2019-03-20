× Want to know when your favorite fishing spot is due to be stocked? Here’s how to find out

HARRISBURG — Wondering when your favorite trout stream will be stocked for the 2019 fishing season?

It’s now easier than ever to find out, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The PFBC announced Tuesday that the 2109 adult trout stocking schedule is available online and on its “FishBoatPA” mobile app.

The mobile app is free on Apple App and Google Play.

The PFBC says it will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 707 streams and 127 lakes open to public angling across the state. These figures include approximately 2.1 million rainbow trout; 640,000 brown trout; and 440,000 brook trout. The average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length.

The PFBC also plans to stock about 9,600 trophy golden rainbow trout that weigh an average of 1.5 pounds and measure at least 14 inches long. Thousands of trophy size brood trout are also stocked throughout state waters, according to the PFBC.

“Our hatcheries are bustling with activity every day of the year, but especially in those last few weeks leading up to trout season,” said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “We know how important opening days are to Pennsylvanians, especially for families who will be making lifelong memories.

“As we grow these trout from eggs to adults, we not only aim to produce the quantity that anglers expect, but we take great pride in stocking high quality fish.”

In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, PFBC cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs across the state will add another one million trout to waters open to public angling.

Once again included in this year’s stocking lists are the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters, a program where sections of 21 streams across the state are stocked with large 14” – 20” trout, the PFBC says. Under the program, approximately 6,500 large trout will be distributed among the streams. The trout will be stocked at a rate of 175 to 225 per mile of stream, which is comparable to the numbers of similarly sized fish in Pennsylvania’s best wild trout waters. Locate Keystone Select waters here .

The 2019 season will open Saturday, March 23 with the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day program in 18 southeastern counties, including: Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York.

The following weekend – Saturday, March 30 – kicks off the Regional Opening Day of Trout Season in the same 18 southeastern counties.