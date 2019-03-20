Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

York County man dies 3 days after motorcycle crash

Posted 3:56 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17AM, March 20, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A man involved in a motorcycle crash last week has died from his injuries.

The York County Coroner says 48-year-old John Kauffman, of Dillsburg, died at York Hospital at approximately 1:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kauffman was airlifted to the hospital with head injuries late Friday night.

According to PSP,  Kauffman was traveling north on SR 194/Baltimore Pike when he approached the E. Lake Meade Dr. intersection and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to negotiate a right curve.

The York County Coroner says Kauffman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

