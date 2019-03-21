A damp Thursday is ahead, with heavy rain possible at times during the latter half of the day

DAMP & BREEZY END TO THE WEEK: The next rain system brings plenty of showers to the area Thursday, and heavier rain is possible for many, especially east. Through the morning, isolated showers out west become more widespread across Central PA. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s with light winds. Steadier rain picks up, especially east during the afternoon. The winds are light to start, but by the end of the day, breezes increase throughout much of the region. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Steady rain, heavy at times, continues through the evening. It doesn’t taper until after midnight, but by the early commute, conditions should be dry. Rainfall totals range from 1 to 2 inches in many spots, especially easy. Flooding of small creeks and streams, poor drainage roads, and urban areas are possible. Expect lows to fall into the middle to upper 30s. It remains breezy. Friday is drier, but sprinkles are likely throughout the region. Winds are quite gusty, and it remains chilly. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s under plenty of clouds. Wind chills could feel like the 30s at times.

DRIER & MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns much drier with a return to sunshine. Temperatures are also on the rise. Readings reach the middle to upper 40s under plenty of sunshine, but this is still a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. There’s still a breeze, and that adds an extra chill. Sunday brings sunshine to start, but clouds start to build ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. The winds are much lighter, making for a pleasant spring feel!

NEXT WEEK: It’s a return to rainy conditions briefly on Monday. It’s mild and quite damp through much of the day once showers arrive during the morning. It’s even breezy too. Temperatures are near 60 degrees! Chilly air returns as conditions dry out through the middle of the week. The winds are lighter under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. There’s plenty of sunshine for Wednesday! Temperatures are a touch higher, but they are still on the chilly side for this time of year. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!