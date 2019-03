× Crews on the scene of crash involving school van in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school van.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. at Clayhill Road and Hades Church Road in Antrim Township.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash, and it is unknown what school district the van belonged to.

All lanes are CLOSED on Hades Church Rd between Phillippy Rd and Murray Rd AND Clay Hill Rd between Grindstone Hill Rd and Oak Hill Rd in #AntrimTownship https://t.co/BZpaPkB7Z8 — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) March 21, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.