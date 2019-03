YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Six people have been displaced after a house fire.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1800 block of Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township for a house fire around 1:15 a.m.

According to the Red Cross, three adults and three children have been displaced due to the fire.

We are providing the resources necessary for 3 adults and 3 children to secure clothing, food, and temporary lodging following a home fire that occurred early this morning on the 1800 block of Craley Rd in Windsor (York County). — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) March 21, 2019

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered at this time.

