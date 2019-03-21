× Fire alarm issue forces temporary closure of Elizabethtown’s Amtrak station

LANCASTER COUNTY — An issue with the fire alarm system has led to the temporary closure of the Amtrak station in Elizabethtown, Amtrak officials announced Thursday.

Trains will continue to stop at the station, and passengers will have access to platforms, but passengers will not be able to get inside the station or on its elevators during the closure, the announcement said. Passengers requiring an elevator, ticketing assistance, or a staffed station are advised to board at the Harrisburg or Lancaster stations, which are approximately 30 minutes from the Elizabethtown station to the northwest and southeast, respectively.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” Amtrak’s announcement said. “For reservation and train status information visit Amtrak.com, use our free mobile app, speak with station personnel or call 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245).