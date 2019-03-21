Flooding leads to road closures throughout south central PA
Here’s a list of road closures throughout south central Pennsylvania:
Adams County
- Race Horse Road/Hostetter Rd – Conewago Township
- Bender Road — Mt. Pleasant Township
- Lattimore Valley Road and Braggdown Road – Lattimore Township
- Carlisle Pike in the area of Hanover Street – Oxford Township
- Kohler Mill Road and Fleshman Mill Road – Oxford Township
- Fish and Game Road – Reading Township
York County
- Freysville Road at Valley Acres Road – Hellam Borough
- Glatco Lodge Road – Heidelberg Township
- Admire Road at Bit Mt. Road – Paradise Township
- Labott Road and Route 30 – Jackson Township
- Pinehurst Road and Eastern Boulevard – Springettsbury Township
- Windsor Road and Shaw Road (tree down) – Windsor Township