Flooding leads to road closures throughout south central PA

Posted 9:45 PM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, March 21, 2019
Local flooding in central PA

Here’s a list of road closures throughout south central Pennsylvania:

Adams County

  • Race Horse Road/Hostetter Rd – Conewago Township
  • Bender Road — Mt. Pleasant Township
  • Lattimore Valley Road and Braggdown Road – Lattimore Township
  • Carlisle Pike in the area of Hanover Street – Oxford Township
  • Kohler Mill Road and Fleshman Mill Road – Oxford Township
  • Fish and Game Road – Reading Township

York County

  • Freysville Road at Valley Acres Road – Hellam Borough
  • Glatco Lodge Road – Heidelberg Township
  • Admire Road at Bit Mt. Road – Paradise Township
  • Labott Road and Route 30 – Jackson Township
  • Pinehurst Road and Eastern Boulevard – Springettsbury Township
  • Windsor Road and Shaw Road (tree down) – Windsor Township
