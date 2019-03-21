× Hill’s Pet Nutrition expands recall of canned dog food products

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding its voluntary recall of canned dog food products due to elevated levels of Vitamin D, the company announced Thursday.

This expansion relates to the same vitamin premix that led to the Jan. 31 voluntary recall, the company says. A full list of the affected products is available on its website.

If you have purchased the recalled product, you should discontinue feeding and return unopened product to your retailer for a refund. Most importantly, if your pet has or had signs of elevated vitamin D you should also call your veterinarian. These signs can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, weight loss and joint issues.