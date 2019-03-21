Moderate to heavy rain showers this evening will taper off by early Friday!

DREARY THURSDAY NIGHT: It’s been nothing short of a soaking day so far and the rain is nowhere near done yet. Moderate to heavy showers will continue mainly through the evening hours. Steady to moderate rain is still likely overnight, as things slowly come to an end. Our western counties will likely dry up after midnight – 1 AM, but rain hugs our eastern counties through Friday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to be highest among the eastern counties. A Flood Watch remains in effect for our Dauphin, Lebanon, York, Lancaster, and Adams counties through early Friday morning. Rainfall totals among those locations could be in the 1.25″ to 1.5″ range. The main concern for flooding will be this evening and overnight. Showers for the entire area will be tapering off by 5-6 AM Friday. It is still possible we see a lingering sprinkle into Friday afternoon as well.



COLD AND BREEZY FRIDAY: Unfortunately, after a rainy Thursday – the sunshine does not return for Friday. Cold air advection will be keep cloud cover lingering along with cooler temperatures. We once again remain below average for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs Friday looking to top out in the mid to upper 40s. Gusty winds are expected for Friday and the first half of the weekend as well. Pushing into Saturday, more sunshine begins to return, but our temperatures still remain stuck in the upper 40s. We have to wait until the latter half of the weekend to get to the warmer temperatures! Cloud cover begins to build back in late Sunday ahead of our next rain maker by Monday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash