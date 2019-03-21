Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Orioles release SS Alcides Escobar

Posted 11:08 AM, March 21, 2019, by

SARASOTA, FL - MARCH 10: Alcides Escobar #1 of the Baltimore Orioles bats during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Ed Smith Stadium on March 10, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. The Phillies won 8-5. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– A veteran shortstop won’t break camp with the Orioles.

The team has released SS Alcides Escobar.

Escobar, 32, had spent most of the past eight years with the Kansas City Royals.

Despite having a decent Spring Training with the Orioles, the team chose to give its younger players a chance at playing time.

Now, Escobar will become a free agent.

Never known for his bat, Escobar is a lifetime .258 hitter, but is well-regarded for his work in the field.

