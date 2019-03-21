× Orioles release SS Alcides Escobar

BALTIMORE– A veteran shortstop won’t break camp with the Orioles.

The team has released SS Alcides Escobar.

Escobar, 32, had spent most of the past eight years with the Kansas City Royals.

Despite having a decent Spring Training with the Orioles, the team chose to give its younger players a chance at playing time.

Now, Escobar will become a free agent.

Never known for his bat, Escobar is a lifetime .258 hitter, but is well-regarded for his work in the field.