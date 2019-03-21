Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Overdose causes driver to crash vehicle in building in Harrisburg

Posted 10:49 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, March 21, 2019

Photo Credit: Kevin Butts

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An overdose resulted in a car crashing into a building.

On March 20 around 8:15 p.m., a 2015 Hyundai struck Piccolo Cafe in the 200 block of S. 17th Street.

It caused non-structural damage to the building.

The vehicle was damaged to the point that it needed to be towed from the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the accident that was the result of an overdose.

