× Police arrest man accused of shoving another man from Lancaster parking garage in February

LANCASTER — Police have announced the arrest of a Lancaster man accused of pushing another man out of a parking garage, causing him to fall about 25 feet and suffer a head injury.

Ryan Scott Seals, 28, was arrested Thursday. He had been identified as a suspect in the incident late last month, according to Lancaster City Police.

Police say Seals pushed a 25-year-old Columbia man out of the Penn Square Parking Garage on Feb. 10. The man was found lying unconscious and unresponsive in the area of the garage, suffering from a head injury, according to Lancaster Police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Witnesses told police the victim was part of a group involved in an altercation prior to the incident, and may have been shoved from the garage after the fight had ended.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, and through follow-up investigations and interviews, identified Seals as the suspect who struck or shoved the victim over the wall of the parking garage.

Seals is charged with aggravated assault.