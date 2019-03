× Police looking for woman charged with child endangerment

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman is wanted for child endangerment, police say.

A warrant charges Amy Mosley — whose last known residence is in Owings Mills, Maryland — with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding Mosley’s whereabouts should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202 or call your local police agency.