Police searching for suspects in strong armed robbery of prescription medication in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspects from a strong armed robbery of prescription medication.

On March 16 around 1:25 p.m., a victim picked up prescription medication from the CVS store on Locust St. in Columbia.

The victim missed her bus back to Lancaster, and was talking on her phone when a female suspect offered to give the victim a ride.

The victim accepted, and got into a dark-colored sedan that the female suspect was driving.

A man, believed to be the suspect’s boyfriend, was in the front passenger seat.

While driving in the area of Tenth St. and Park Ave., the male suspect reached over the seat and took the victim’s CVS bag.

He then proceeded to make the victim get out of the car, and returned the bag, but kept the medication.

The victim described the female suspect as a thin, mid-20’s white girl with light brown or dark blonde hair.

The male suspect is described as a light complexioned black man who was very thin with patchy facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or who saw anything related to this incident is asked to call Columbia Borough Police.