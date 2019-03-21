Public encouraged to voice opinions on Shippensburg mini casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

750 slot machines- 40 table games- bringing in at least 200 jobs.

Cumberland County could soon be home to a mini casino.

“Our boards vote on this will be dependent upon all the evidence that’s gathered for it. They will individually look at it and decide whether or not when they gather as a board in the future whether to approve this,” said Doug Harbach, communications director for the PA Gaming Control Board.

The application submitted by Greenwood Gaming, which also owns Parx Casino in Bucks County, seeks permission to build a mini casino in Shippensburg Township, and it’s something County Controller Al Whitcomb says would be good for the area.

In a letter sent to the Gaming Control Board, Whitcomb outlined a list of reasons why he is in favor of the mini casino coming to Shippensburg, including real estate tax reduction, economic development opportunities, a chance to welcome people from out of state, and of course, money for the local economy.

In the letter, he adds, "I support keeping more of our residents gaming and entertainment dollars here- local- to benefit the taxpayers and residents of cumberland county."

And Harbach says if the mini casino sees the success that it’s flagship location has seen, then it could bring with it the benefits that Whitcomb is talking about.

“They are a successful casino operator. In fact, they are the largest revenue producer in the state. And through the auction process we held last year, they had picked this vicinity, and then narrowed in on the Shippensburg area along the 81 corridor where they wanted to build,” said Harbach.

But, Harbach says, before the Gaming Control Board approves anything, their priority is to hear from the public, which they plan do at a meeting on Monday.

At that point, Greenwood Gaming will also have the chance to explain the project to the public.

Anyone who wishes to voice an opinion at that meeting have until Friday at noon to submit their comments online at the PA Gaming Control Board website.

“That’s what the board is coming down here for, and that’s to find out what does the community think of this project. Is it a good fit? And should we license it and allow it to be built here?” said Harbach.

The meeting will be held here at the Shippensburg Convention Center on Monday at four o’clock, and whether you plan to speak or not, all members of the public are encouraged to attend.