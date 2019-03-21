Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Report: Eagles made proposal to have Lions, Cowboys alternate home and away games on Thanksgiving

Posted 11:09 PM, March 21, 2019, by

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles submitted — and later withdrew — a proposal that would affect Thanksgiving games for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, according to ProFootballTalk.com (PFT).

PFT reports that the proposal would have seen the Lions and Cowboys alternate home and away games each year on the holiday.

According to Ben Volin, an NFL writer for the Boston Globe, the proposal said in part, “continues tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season.”

 

