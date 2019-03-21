× Report: Eagles made proposal to have Lions, Cowboys alternate home and away games on Thanksgiving

The Philadelphia Eagles submitted — and later withdrew — a proposal that would affect Thanksgiving games for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, according to ProFootballTalk.com (PFT).

PFT reports that the proposal would have seen the Lions and Cowboys alternate home and away games each year on the holiday.

According to Ben Volin, an NFL writer for the Boston Globe, the proposal said in part, “continues tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season.”