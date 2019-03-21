× Sheetz set to hire over 1,100 employees in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz is set to hire more than 1,100 employees across the Commonwealth.

The company will be holding open interviews on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations.

Here are some employment benefits at Sheetz:

Top 10% of pay in industry (Sheetz recently increased starting wages in Feb. 2019!)

Medical, dental & vision insurance

401(k) retirement plan

Quarterly bonuses

College tuition reimbursement

Employee stock ownership plan

Adoption assistance & more!

For more information, you can check out Sheetz’s website here.