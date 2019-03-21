Sheetz set to hire over 1,100 employees in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz is set to hire more than 1,100 employees across the Commonwealth.
The company will be holding open interviews on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations.
Here are some employment benefits at Sheetz:
- Top 10% of pay in industry (Sheetz recently increased starting wages in Feb. 2019!)
- Medical, dental & vision insurance
- 401(k) retirement plan
- Quarterly bonuses
- College tuition reimbursement
- Employee stock ownership plan
- Adoption assistance & more!
For more information, you can check out Sheetz’s website here.