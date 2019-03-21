× Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix recalled due to undeclared allergen

Century Snacks, LLC of Commerce, CA is recalling all packages of 3-oz. and 5.75-oz. SNAK CLUB HONEY BLISS NUT MIX due to undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product Name Net Wt. UPC Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix 3-oz. pouch 0 87076 21152 3 Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix 5.75-oz. pouch 0 87076 51152 4

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that does not reveal its presence.

The product was distributed in 29 states (Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia through retail stores under the Snak Club® brand.

All date codes of the product and the sizes listed above are affected. Other Snak Club® brand products are not affected.

Consumers with known allergies to milk who have the product listed above should not consume it. If you find that you have packages of this product, please retain the package and contact Century Snacks via email at QualityDept@centurysnacks.com or by phone at 1-323-430-5012 Ext 542 for a refund.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration