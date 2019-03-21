Teacher, coach in Central Dauphin School District charged with corruption of minors
DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Central Dauphin East soccer coach has been charged with corruption of minors after police say he had inappropriate contact with a minor.
Ian Kauffman, a teacher at Swatara Middle School, was charged after an investigation into a report of an incident of inappropriate contact, according to Swatara Township Police. The incident was reported by Central Dauphin School District administration, police say.
Police say their investigation determined the contact constituted a corruption of minors charge, which is a misdemeanor offense. Kauffman was charged via summons, a preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.
The school district released the following statement:
We have been informed that charges have been filed against a teacher at Swatara Middle School.
When the District was made aware of the possibility of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student, it immediately reported the allegation both to the Swatara Township Police and Childline, as is standard procedure. The same day, the teacher was placed on administrative leave and excluded from the District.
The District has cooperated fully with the Swatara Township Police Department and it remains grateful for the Department’s swift, professional and efficient work on this investigation.
As this is both a personnel matter and a police matter, the District will not be able to comment further on this case.