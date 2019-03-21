× Teacher, coach in Central Dauphin School District charged with corruption of minors

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Central Dauphin East soccer coach has been charged with corruption of minors after police say he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Ian Kauffman, a teacher at Swatara Middle School, was charged after an investigation into a report of an incident of inappropriate contact, according to Swatara Township Police. The incident was reported by Central Dauphin School District administration, police say.

Police say their investigation determined the contact constituted a corruption of minors charge, which is a misdemeanor offense. Kauffman was charged via summons, a preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.

The school district released the following statement: